Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Türkiye (June 2022)

CONTEXT

Artillery shelling incidents continued most days in June. The security incidents, including shelling, improvised explosive devices and other remnants of war, resulted in civilian loss of life and injuries. A humanitarian worker was killed in an IED explosion.

8,590 displacements were tracked in June, marking a decrease of 13 per cent compared with May. About 59 per cent of the displaced persons moved to displacement sites during the month, while the rest settled in residential areas. Similar to previous months, the most frequently cited reason for displacement was economic deterioration in prior location.

COVID-19 cases continued to decrease in June. 43 new cases were recorded in during the month, compared to 50 cases in May. A little over 10 per cent of the population received at least one dose by the end of the month.

In June, the food component of the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) decreased by 2 per cent, ranging around 445,000 Syrian Pounds (SYP). Despite the decrease, prices remain high for communities. Last year in June, the cost of the component was 76 per cent less expensive.

SECTOR ACTIVITIES

Education Cluster: Education cluster provided school aged children with textbooks, regular self-learning materials and digital learning materials, provision/rehabilitation of water and sanitation facilities in TLS/ schools, Rehabilitation of learning centers, incentives/allowances for teaching staff, non-formal education (NFE), professional development to teaching staff (active learning, self-learning, life skills), life skills based trainings, basic education materials, psychosocial support and recreational activities, provision of fuel for heating in learning centers and teaching kits, early childhood education (ECE) and awareness raising campaigns.

Early Recovery Cluster: Since the beginning of the year (January 2022), 42 Early Recovery partners reached 59,649 direct beneficiaries in 34 subdistricts and 144 communities.

In particular, 21,139 directly benefitted from the long and short term work opportunities, 19,000 benefitted from the rehabilitation of schools , and 10,527 benefitted from the financial support including grants and seed funds and subsidized loans to businesses with high potential for job retention and creation.

FSL Cluster: In Jun 2022, a total of 2,011,199 beneficiaries were reached with food baskets (through in kind, cash or voucher); 129,902 beneficiaries reached with emergency food rations (RTEs [ready to eat rations], cooked meals and one-off food basket);198,297 beneficiaries reached with mixed food items, 2,129,066 beneficiaries reached with bread/flour distribution.

Shelter Cluster: Shelter cluster provided rental assistance, construction materials/tools, emergency shelter kits (e.g. tents) and emergency shelter; also rehabilitation of private housing and collective centers. Moreover, shelter cluster provided information/counselling on housing, land & property rights.

NFI Cluster: NFI cluster provided NFI kits (in-kind, cash, voucher) and training of stakeholders on resilience oriented NFI skills and capacities.

WASH Cluster: WASH cluster reached beneficiaries with water provision via existing networks, water trucking and private boreholes, household water treatments, maintenance/ cleanings of communal sewage, construction or rehabilitation of communal latrines and household, Solid waste management, hygiene kits distribution, hygiene promotion and vector control. Assitance was provided at the community, camp, collective center and school levels.

Nutrition Cluster:

• In June 2022, 37 nutrition partners in NWS provided nutrition services through 142 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs,) in addition to 108 outpatient treatment programmes (OTPs), 51 targeted supplementary programmes (TSFPs) and 8 Stabilization centres, covering 372 communities in 36 sub-districts.

• The total number of beneficiaries reached in June 2022 is 169,894, including 97,669 women,35,309 boys and 36,917 girls.

• Where treatment of wasting is concerned, the number of children (6-59 months) reached with treatment for severe wasting was 1,155. Moderate wasting was 2,072. The number of PLWs treated with moderate wasting was 2,184.

• 7,417 PLWSs and caregivers of children under two were trained on the Family MUAC approach to strengthening early detection and referral of wasting, and 87,839 PLWs were reached with one -to- one counselling on Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) in addition to 14,961 PLWs reached with micronutrient supplements.

• 177 vulnerable PLWs received cash assistance to promote access to nutritious diets, services and practices. 14,309 children were reached with micro-nutrient supplementation at the household level. The blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP) is a preventative nutrition intervention for children 6-59 months and the number reached with BSFP was 68,833.

Protection Cluster: Protection cluster provided awareness raising through campaigns and contact initiatives, case management, child protection and psychosocial support, including parenting programmes, develop community level referral pathways, legal assistance, material/cash assistance, outreach activities, psychosocial support, recreation and early childhood development kits, risk education, specialised child protection services, training of front line responders and humanitarian actors, women and girls accessing safe spaces and other socio-economic support.

GBV Sub-Cluster: The GBV SC initiated celebrating the annual campaign: 16 Days of Activism against GBV by developing a guidance note after consulting the sub-cluster members over the year's theme. The theme chosen is: "Let's Team up in Engaging and Empowering Women and Girls!". The members active in NW Syria were invited to participate using the above theme and share their reports.

The GBV SC conducted an Online Learning session on the inclusion of older women on November 24, which targeted 60 participants based in Türkiye and Northwest Syria of different GBV Sub-Cluster members. The GBV SC conducted Advanced Case Management training in Idlib, Syria, from November 14 to 18, which targeted 19 frontline GBV Workers of different GBV Sub-Cluster case management service providers. The GBV Sub Cluster conducted GBV Awareness-Raising Toolkit training in Gaziantep from November 15 to 17, which targeted 19 participants of different GBV Sub-Cluster partners that are using the GBV Awareness-Raising Toolkit that the GBV Sub Cluster developed in their GBV activities in NW Syria.

CP Sub-Cluster: This reporting period has been characterized by persistence of child protection concerns in North West, aggravated by COVID19 pandemic and its global crisis. Despite limitations in an increasingly restrictive operational environment, child protection partners delivered, while incorporating where possible COVID prevention messages and messages on childcare in times of isolation and unpredictability. Therefore, partners have continued providing child protection case management services, parenting programmes, PSS group activities and child protection recreational activities, in addition to child protection- related training, through online platforms.

CCCM Cluster: CCCM monitored the provision of lifesaving multi-sectoral response for 1.4 million IDPs in June 2022. This month, approximately 61 thousand IDPs were reached with CCCM activities, ranging from camp management and capacity building activities to community mobilization, site assessment and risk mitigation, site management support, as well as fire awareness, prevention and response.

Health Cluster: Health cluster reached 1,009,079 outpatient consultations; 26,120 people with referrals; supported 17,554 people with mental health consultations and supported 13,562 in Jun 2022.