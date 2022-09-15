Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Türkiye (July 2022)

CONTEXT

Artillery shelling incidents continued most days in July, while few airstrikes were recorded. Security incidents, including shelling, improvised explosive devices and other remnants of war, resulted in civilian loss of life and injuries.

A new assessment shows an increase in the total population of NWS, which now is 4.5 million, up from 4.4 million. Also, the number of IDPs living in camps/informal sites increased to 1.8 million, up from 1.7 million.

The economic situation in NWS remains alarming. The depreciation of the TRY against the dollar continued, strongly affecting market prices in terms of food items and NFIs.

Wages do not match the rising costs and households appear to be financially worse off than they were in November of 2021 at the start of the TRY depreciation. Food security remains a top priority for an overwhelming majority of people in NWS, with up to 90 per cent reporting that the unaffordability of essential food items is a barrier to food access.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) seasonal outlook for Syria indicates a severe and long-term drought. Water deficits have been exacerbated by unusual dry conditions during the wet season, but also by abnormally high air temperatures, which are forecast to continue into the July–September hot and dry season.

In July, there was no significant increase in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of 9 new cases were recorded as of 19 July, compared to 43 cases in June, 50 in May, and 284 in April. As of 18 July, 470,195 (10.60 per cent) people received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which 279,660 (6.30 per cent) received two doses.