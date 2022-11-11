Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Türkiye (August 2022)

CONTEXT

Artillery shelling incidents continued most days in August, while few airstrikes were recorded. Security incidents, including shelling, improvised explosive devices and other remnants of war, resulted in civilian loss of life and injuries.

Food has become increasingly unaffordable to families and 3.1 million people in NWS are acutely food insecure, even though bread prices were stabilizing in August.

The economy of the region has long been in decline, facing conflict, currency depreciation, COVID-19, and the Ukraine crisis. The extremely challenging economic situation exacerbated many of the humanitarian gaps. It also led to the adoption of negative coping strategies, such as buying essential items on credit, skipping meals, increase in child marriage, and in child labor.

1.8 million displaced people are still living in camps, of which 800,000 live in tents facing daily protection risks and vulnerability to extreme weather events and fires.

Over 1,100 camps in NWS (around 80 per cent of camps) are not connected to water networks and depend on expensive water trucking. For 1.9 million people in NWS, water trucking is the primary water source.

118 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in August, with between 0 and 29 newly confirmed cases per day. As of 12 September, 506,543 (11.42 per cent) people received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which 314,597 (7.09 per cent) received two doses.