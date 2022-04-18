Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey (December 2021)

Context

There was a significant reduction in airstrikes in the north-west Syria for most of December, while artillery shelling was reported almost daily. The frequency of airstrikes increased towards the end of the month. Some incidents affected civilian infrastructure, such as the NGO-supported Arshani water pumping station providing water for 225,000 people in Idleb city. A previously inactive water station has been re-activated, providing 70 per cent of the city’s water needs.

With the beginning of winter, high winds and heavy rainfall impacted the north-west. In December, wind affected about 110 displacement sites and heavy rain affected approximately 260 sites, partially or completely damaging more than 7,000 tents. Roads were also affected, making travel and the delivery of humanitarian aid difficult. Of the 2,2 million people in need of better shelter, 260,000 were reached in December, while assistance for some 850,00 people is ongoing.

Some 10,400 displacements were tracked in December. 35 per cent of the people displaced to residential areas were reported to be living in tents while those displaced to camps, 47 per cent were reportedly living in tents, 42 per cent in housing units and 10 per cent in makeshift shelters. The newly displaced are vulnerable against harsh winter conditions. The top cited reasons for displacement are deterioration of the economic situation in previous location, access to basic services and availability of humanitarian assistance in the arrival location.

COVID-19 cases declined for a third consecutive month, with 728 new cases recorded in December compared to 3,806 cases in November. Vaccination rate is still low despite efforts, with less than 6 per cent of the population has been vaccinated by the end of the month.