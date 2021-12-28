Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey (October 2021)

CONTEXT

Communities across north-west Syria continued to be affected by daily artillery shelling in October. Airstrike incidents showed a decreasing trend. Some incidents resulted in civilian casualties. Explosive hazards added to the civilian injuries.

Close to 20,000 displacements were tracked in October, with some 3,000 people leaving Ehsem sub-district. Ariha and Dana sub-districts received the most displaced people, receiving around 1,500 people each. The movements are estimated to be mostly incentivized by access to services and economic opportunities.

High daily COVID-19 numbers were recorded in October, with 14,969 confirmed cases recorded during the month. Towards the end of the month, case numbers subsided. Vaccination efforts continued, but the vaccination rates still remain low, mostly due to a hesitancy to get vaccinated among the population: less than 3 per cent of the population has been vaccinated.

The value of the Syrian Pound (SYP) against the US dollar (USD) in October remained stable. Nevertheless, the SYP remained weak and was a cause of high prices of goods and services. The economic crisis continues to drive humanitarian needs.

The upcoming winter months are expected to pose major challenges, as the number of people in need of winter assistance has increased significantly and available funding is not sufficient to cover the extensive needs. In 2021, it is estimated that 2,2 million people across the north-west need winterization support, for which mitigation and resilience plans are being implemented.

SECTOR ACTIVITIES

People reached numbers reported are for Oct-2021 only.

Education Cluster: Education cluster provided school aged children with textbooks, regular self-learning materials and digital learning materials, provision/rehabilitation of water and sanitation facilities in TLS/ schools, Rehabilitation of learning centers, incentives/allowances for teaching staff, non-formal education (NFE), professional development to teaching staff (active learning, self-learning, life skills), life skills based trainings, basic education materials, psychosocial support and recreational activities, provision of fuel for heating in learning centers and teaching kits, develop & strengthen M&E capacities of education actors, early childhood education (ECE) / early childhood development(ECD) and awareness raising campaigns.

Early Recovery Cluster: Since the beginning of the year (January 2021), 60 Early Recovery partners reached 885,747 direct beneficiaries in 54 subdistricts and 214 communities. In particular, 202,735 benefitted from rehabilitation of access to basic utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewage), 192,386 benefitted from the rehabilitation of health facilities, and 167,405 directly benefitted from the short-term work opportunities created.

FSL Cluster: In October 2021, a total of 1,792,744 beneficiaries were reached with food baskets (through in kind, cash or voucher); 95,878 beneficiaries reached with emergency food rations (RTEs [ready to eat rations], cooked meals and one-off food basket); 236,893 beneficiaries reached with mixed food items, 1,745,004 beneficiaries reached with bread/flour distribution.

Shelter Cluster: Shelter cluster provided rental assistance, construction materials/tools, emergency shelter kits (e.g. tents) and emergency shelter; also rehabilitation of private housing and collective centers. Moreover, shelter cluster provided information/counselling on housing, land & property rights.

NFI Cluster: NFI cluster provided NFI kits (in-kind, cash, voucher) and training of stakeholders on resilience oriented NFI skills and capacities.

WASH Cluster: WASH cluster reached beneficiaries with water provision via existing networks, water trucking and private boreholes, household water treatments, maintenance/ cleanings of communal sewage, construction or rehabilitation of communal latrines and household, Solid waste management, hygiene kits distribution, hygiene promotion and vector control. Assitance was provided at the community, camp, collective center and school levels.

Nutrition Cluster: In Oct 2021, 32 Nutrition Cluster partners provided life-saving nutrition services covering 316 communities in 35 sub-districts. The delivery platforms were both static sites and 184 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs). Those reached included: treatment of 941 cases of severe acute malnutrition (SAM), 1,775 cases of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) among children 6-59 months, and 1,562 cases of acutely malnourished pregnant and lactating women (PLW); 42,663 children 6-35 months received lipid-based nutrient supplement (LNS) for prevention of chronic and acute malnutrition; 56,094 mothers and caregivers were reached with messages and counselling on appropriate infant and young child feeding in emergencies (IYCF-E).

Protection Cluster: Protection cluster provided awareness raising through campaigns and contact initiatives, case management, child protection and psychosocial support, including parenting programmes, develop community level referral pathways, legal assistance, material/cash assistance, outreach activities, psychosocial support, recreation and early childhood development kits, risk education, specialised child protection services, training of front line responders and humanitarian actors, women and girls accessing safe spaces and other socio-economic support.

GBV Sub-Cluster: On September 29, the GBV SC organized a workshop in Idlib, Syria, on Working with Male Survivors of Sexual Violence, which targeted NGOs that provide response services to male survivors of sexual violence. The workshop hosted 15 participants, and aimed to share experiences, listen to challenges and lessons learned and suggestions and sought feedback on the training (Caring for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault) developed by the GBV SC last year). This is the second field workshop of a series of workshops held based on the GBV SC Action Plan for 2021.

Within the Capacity-Building Annual Plan 2021, the GBV SC conducted training in Gaziantep, Turkey, from 6 to September 10, for the Case Management of GBV Survivors. The training targeted the GBV Case Management service providers in NW Syria, with 24 attendees. In the same context and within the same plan, the GBV SC conducted training in Afrin, Syria, 13 to September 16, for the Advanced Case Management of GBV Survivors. The training targeted the GBV Case Management service providers in NW Syria, with 18 attendees.

CP Sub-Cluster: This reporting period has been characterized by persistence of child protection concerns in North West, aggravated by COVID19 pandemic and its global crisis. Despite limitations in an increasingly restrictive operational environment, child protection partners delivered, while incorporating where possible COVID prevention messages and messages on childcare in times of isolation and unpredictability. Therefore, partners have continued providing child protection case management services, parenting programmes, PSS group activities and child protection recreational activities, in addition to child protection- related training, through online platforms.

CCCM Cluster: CCCM monitored the provision of lifesaving multi-sectoral response for 1.4 million IDPs in October 2021. This month, approximately 115 thousand IDPs were reached with CCCM activities, ranging from camp management and capacity building activities to community mobilization, site assessment and risk mitigation, site management support, as well as fire awareness, prevention and response.

Health Cluster: Health cluster reached 927,574 outpatient consultations; 22,173 people with referrals; supported 17,299 people with physical rehabilitation and supported 12,815 people with mental health consultations in October 2021.