Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey (July 2021)

CONTEXT

An escalation of hostilities started in June and continued into July. Daily artillery shelling and occasional airstrikes took place across north-west Syria in July, especially south of the M4 highway and around the M5 highway. Some incidents resulted in civilian casualties. Explosive hazards added to the civilian injuries.

Around 30,000 people were displaced in July, with 7,000 people leaving the Ehsem sub-district. Jarablus and Raju sub-districts received the most displaced people, some 3,000 people each, followed by Dana, Bulbul and Afrin.

The number of new COVID-19 cases was low compared to previous months, with 771 confirmed cases recorded in July. Some 12.3 per cent of all cases were in displacement camps. The vaccination campaign continued in July and more than 45,000 received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The value of the Syrian Pound (SYP) against the US dollar (USD) in July remained stable. The SYP remained weak and was a cause of high prices of goods and services. The economic crisis continues to drive humanitarian needs.