Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey (May 2021)

CONTEXT

In May, daily artillery shelling and occasional airstrikes continued to impact communities across northwest Syria, especially south of the M4 highway and around the M5 highway, with some incidents resulting in civilian casualties. Prevalence of explosive hazards and in-fighting between non-state armed groups (NSAGs) also continued to take a toll on civilian lives.

While the overall number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases remained low in May, figures in the month showed a slight upwards trend. The COVID-19 vaccination program began on 1 May with two teams, one in northern Aleppo and another in Idleb, followed by the deployment of 80 additional teams on 3 May. By the end of the month, vaccinations also commenced in Afrin, with eight vaccination teams.

Following months of devaluation, especially in March 2021, the value of the Syrian Pound (SYP) against the US dollar (USD) slightly rebounded in May. Despite this, the SYP remained over forty per cent weaker than it was at the same date the year prior. The volatility of the SYP continued to increase prices of goods and services, while many commodities were commonly priced in Turkish Lira (TRY), negatively affecting the purchasing power of people without access to TRY.

As of May, more than 2.7 million people remained displaced in northwest Syria, of whom some 1.7 million were in IDP sites. The CCCM Cluster reported that it tracked 25,429 displacements across the region during the month and these movements were estimated to mostly be incentivized by access to services and livelihoods. As in preceding months, most movements were concentrated between Aleppo and Idleb governorates, and Afrin, Bulbul and Raju sub-districts of Aleppo received the largest number of IDPs, with around 200 movements each.