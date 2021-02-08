Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey (November 2020)

CONTEXT

Daily shelling continued in frontline areas, with sporadic airstrikes. Two humanitarian workers were reportedly killed alongside numerous civilian casualties as a result of these hostilities. Explosive hazards persisted, with areas in northern Aleppo governorate including Al Bab and Afrin particularly affected this month. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were commonly detonated in populated areas, resulting in high civilian casualties in several incidents.

COVID-19 cases confirmed in northwest Syria nearly tripled in November, while the number of COVID-19 associated deaths nearly quadrupled. Measures intended to limit the spread of the virus were extended, including the cancellation of markets, gathering restrictions and suspension of in-person schooling in both the Idleb area and northern Aleppo. The impact of this on access to goods and services was compounded by devaluation of the Syrian Pound, which in the latter half of the month reached its weakest point since recovering from record lows in mid-June. Weather conditions worsened the humanitarian situation, with heavy rains during the month causing damage in numerous IDP sites, damaging tents and inducing flooding, in turn resulting in access issues.

Fewer displacements were recorded in northwest Syria in November than in recent months, with 29,785 displacements reported by the CCCM Cluster. Most people departed from Ariha, Ehsem and Idleb sub-districts in Idleb governorate, while Dana and Salqin sub-districts in Idleb governorate and A’zaz sub-district in northern Aleppo governorate received the most new arrivals. Furthermore, HNAP reports that some 4,800 people returned to their homes or previous places of displacement in November, mostly to areas around the M4 and M5 highway.