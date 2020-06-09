Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey (February-2020)

CONTEXT

Hostilities continued to escalate in northwest Syria in February, particularly around the M4 and M5 highways in Idleb and western Aleppo governorates. Government of Syria forces took control of dozens of communities, including key locations such as Saraqab, Aleppo city, and the M5 highway. Turkey launched a new military operation, partly in response to casualties among their soldiers in the area.

Airstrikes and shelling killed some 187 people, including 54 children and 35 women, and injured some 353 people, including 88 children and 65 women. The high number of civilian casualties was due to hostilities affecting civilian sites, including schools, markets, bakeries, hospitals, health facilities, and IDP camps/settlements. Several hospitals and health centres in Idleb governorate stopped, suspended or reduced operations. Civilians attempting to flee the violence were on several occasions affected by aerial and artillery bombardments.

Mass displacement continued at some of the highest levels since the start of the Syrian conflict. Some 752,131 people were displaced, of whom some 80% were women and children. This included some 143,000 people displaced within three days from 9 February. Most people moved to Dana, Maaret Tamsrin, Idleb city and Salqin in Idleb governorate, while tens of thousands of others moved to areas in northern Aleppo governorate, mainly Afrin, A’zaz and Al Bab. By 23 February, some 948,000 people had been displaced since 1 December 2019, of whom 17,000 were reportedly living under trees and in open spaces, some 135,000 in individual tents, and 163,000 in unfinished houses or buildings. Shelter, non-food items, cash, food and protection assistance remained the most urgent needs.

Severe winter weather worsened conditions across the area. Precipitation, temperatures below freezing, and heavy snowfall exacerbated the already harsh conditions, particularly for those sheltering in camps, informal settlements or unfinished buildings. Several children were reported to have died following exposure to cold weather.

Despite a temporary suspension of the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing on 27 February due to hostilities, 927 trucks transported UN humanitarian assistance via the Bab Al-Hawa and Bab Al-Salam crossings throughout February, in addition to NGO humanitarian transshipments which are estimated to be much higher.