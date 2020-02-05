05 Feb 2020

Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey (November-2019) [EN/AR]

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1 MB)12 pages
preview
Download PDF (1.37 MB)

Shelling and airstrikes gradually increased during the month of November 2019, focusing on Kafr Nobol, Ehsem, Tamanaah, Heish and Ma’arrat An Nu’man sub-districts in southern Idleb governorate and on Jisr-ash-Shugur district in western Idleb governorate. Increasing intensity of hostilities were reported in south-east Ma’arrat An Nu’man, a major population center in southern Idleb. An estimated population of 163,800 people were present in the area Ma’arrat An Nu’man and surrounding areas.

Throughout November, IED and landmine explosions continued to be prolific, killing tens of civilians and injuring tens more in Aleppo, Idleb and Hama governorates. In November, some 63,000 individuals from Idleb governorate and some 8,600 individuals from Aleppo governorate were displaced, while some 1,860 IDPs arrived to Aleppo governorate from Ar-Raqqa and Al-Hasakeh governorates. This includes secondary displacements, as many civilians were displaced multiple times within the same area.

In Idleb governorate, heavy rainfall and flooding blocked roads and caused material damage to IDP camps, including to tents. This also caused schools in the IDP camps to be suspended, while in some parts of Idleb governorate schooling was suspended due to hostilities, including in Ma’arrat An Nu’man, Ariha, Jisr-ash-Shugur and Kafr Owied. Airstrikes reportedly damaged several schools, hospitals and bakeries in Idleb governorate, negatively impacting tens of thousands of civilians who rely on their services. Some 70,000 students were reportedly affected by the suspension of education activities across Idleb governorate.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.