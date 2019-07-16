Syrian Arab Republic: Critical funding gaps (As of 16 July 2019)

INTRODUCTION

Significant levels of humanitarian needs persist for people throughout Syria with an estimated 11.7 million people in need of assistance, 40 per cent of whom are living in areas of major need. Despite a reduction of violence in some areas, ongoing hostilities in parts of the country still expose civilian populations to violence and threats to their lives, with thousands forced to flee for safety every day, particularly in the northwest and northeast regions. The humanitarian community continues to deliver assistance through various response modalities to an average of 6.1 million people every month across Syria, of which 61 per cent went to areas of highest severity of need.

In the last few months, a significant escalation of hostilities in the northwest has caused large scale displacement and a worsening humanitarian situation.

In response, cross-border humanitarian actors have significantly scaled up their operations, while Damascus-based humanitarian actors have initiated preparedness measures and pre-positioned stock in anticipation of displacement to Government-controlled areas. In the northeast, a major influx of population from southern Deir-ez-Zor Governorate to Al Hol camp in Al-Hasakeh Governorate has called for a rapid increase in assistance to the camp. Efforts to provide assistance to people in Rukban along the Syrian-Jordanian border at origin, in transit and at destination, are also taking place. Additionally assistance is being scaled up in southwest Syria and parts of Hama and Homs governorates.

These emergencies have necessitated the diversion of ongoing programming to respond to needs putting an already stretched response under significant strain. Partners report gaps and shortages of commodities, as a result of the scale and complexity of response required. Given that affected populations have been displaced multiple times and experienced shocks such as floods, their vulnerabilities have significantly evolved. Partners have utilized resources from ongoing funding to respond to these needs and as a result new funding is required. Without donor support, partners will not be able to scale up their operations and respond to both new and existing needs.

As of 7 July, 23.2 per cent or US$771 million of the $3.32 billion required under the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was funded, as per the Financial Tracking Service (FTS). As FTS is entirely dependent on systematic and timely reporting by donors and project owners, this critical funding gaps analysis aims to provide greater insight on gaps based on current resource allocation by sectors, as well as a status update of commodity pipelines from selected UN agencies and some partners as approximately one third of the 2019 HRP requirements relate to commodities. The identification of critical funding gaps does not lessen the need for full funding of the HRP requirements, nor do the identification of specific gaps devalue the importance of unearmarked funding. The Humanitarian Pooled Funds remain the quickest modality for disbursing funding to partners. However, with planned July disbursements, there will be limited funds to cover critical gaps in the HRP through a standard allocation in August.