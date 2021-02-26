Syria
Syrian Arab Republic Crisis Response Plan 2021
IOM VISION
Building on IOM's expertise in providing life-saving assistance to those most affected by conflict, and recognizing the dynamic context within Syria, IOM will address humanitarian and protection needs and support efforts towards resolving displacement. IOM mainstreams protection, accountability to affected populations, protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) and risk mitigation throughout all its interventions while working closely with and strengthening the capacity of NGO partners.
