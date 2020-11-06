Syrian Arab Republic Crisis Response Plan 2020

IOM Vision

Building on IOM's expertise providing life-saving assistance to those most affected by conflict, and recognizing the dynamic context within Syria, IOM will address humanitarian and protection needs and support efforts towards resolving displacement. IOM mainstreams protection, accountability to affected populations, protection from sexual exploitation and abuse and risk mitigation while strengthening the capacity of NGO partners.

Context Analysis

Syria remains one of the largest and most complex humanitarian emergencies in the world. An estimated 11.06 million women, men and children will need humanitarian assistance in Syria in 2020, with 4.65 million in acute need. Of those in acute need, 45% are located in Idleb (1.18 million) and Aleppo (0.9 million) Governorates. The significant re-escalation in military operations since December 2019 have increased displacements and humanitarian needs are likely even higher. According to the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP January 2020), there are over 2.4 million IDPs in north-west Syria, with over 300,000 displaced since the start of December 2019 alone. Many IDP households have experienced multiple displacements, adding to their underlying vulnerabilities and increasing the risks of adopting negative coping mechanisms. Existing housing stock and hosting arrangements are under extreme pressure, resulting in higher numbers of IDPs residing in informal settlements.

Approximately 25% of all IDPs in north-west Syria are now living in camps or camp-like settings, highlighting the importance of camp coordination and camp management. Whilst shelter, non-food items, and food assistance are often the highest priority needs for the newly displaced, those who have been displaced for longer periods typically require income-generating/livelihoods opportunities and access to basic services. In this challenging context, protection mainstreaming and protection from sexual abuse and exploitation remain key priorities. Whilst levels of spontaneous voluntary returns remain low (from within Syria and from outside the country), IOM continues to provide information management support to humanitarian partners, including tracking of return movements and assessing the needs of returnees.

For all regional activities related to the Syria crisis, please see IOM's Syria Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan 2020.