Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W11 (13 - 19 March 2022) 22 March 2022
Attachments
SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS
- Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 19 March 2022, A total of 55 538 confirmed cases, including 3 125 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.
- Out of 55,538 COVID-19 confirmed cases 92% of cases (n=51,114) reported recovered, 2.3% (n= 1,299) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,125) reported as deceased cases.
- In the week 11, there is a decrease in the confirmed cases by 42.9% (n=209) compared with the previous week (n=366). Moreover COVID-19 deaths decreased by 50% (n=11) compared with the previous week (n=22).
- COVID-19 cases in week 11 distributed by governorate: Damascus 41.63% (n= 87), Tartous 15.79% (n= 33), Aleppo 11% (n= 23), Homs 10.05% (n= 21), Lattakia 7.66% (n= 16), Hama 7.18% (n= 15), As-Sweida 4.78% (n= 10), Dar'a 1.44% (n= 3), Rural Damascus 0.48% (n= 1).
- There is a 25.3% reduction in the number of COVID-19 tests performed in week 11 compared to the previous week (PCR and/or Ag-RDT); meanwhile there is also a lesser number of COVID-19 positive cases during the same week which could be suggestive for an actual decrease in the COVID-19 viral circulation.