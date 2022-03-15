Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W10 (6 – 12 March 2022) 15 March 2022
Attachments
SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS
- Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 12 March 2022, A total of 55 329 confirmed cases, including 3 114 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.
- Out of 55 329 COVID-19 confirmed cases 89.6% of cases (n=49 569) reported recovered, 4.8% (n= 2 646) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3 114) reported as deceased cases.
- In the week 10, there is a decrease in the confirmed cases by 37.2% (n=366) compared with the previous week (n=583). While COVID-19 deaths stayed the same (n=22) like the previous week.
- COVID-19 cases in week 10 distributed by governorate: Damascus Damascus 36.89% (n= 135), Tartous 15.57% (n= 57), Lattakia 13.39% (n= 49), Homs 12.57% (n= 46), Hama 6.83% (n= 25), Aleppo 6.56% (n= 24), As-Sweida 3.28% (n= 12), Rural Damascus 2.19% (n= 8), Quneitra 1.37% (n= 5), Al-Hasakeh 1.09% (n= 4), Dar'a 0.27% (n= 1).
- There is a 13% reduction in the number of COVID-19 tests performed in week 10 compared to the previous week (PCR and/or Ag-RDT); meanwhile there is also a lesser number of COVID-19 positive cases during the same week which could be suggestive for an actual decrease in the COVID-19 viral circulation in Syria. According to MOH sources, the occupancy rate in COVID-19 designated hospitals is at 10% in overall Syria.