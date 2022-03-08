Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W09 (27 February – 5 March 2022) 7 March 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 5 March 2022, A total of 54 963 confirmed cases, including 3 092 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

• Out of 54 963 COVID-19 confirmed cases 87.5% of cases (n=48 087) reported recovered, 6.9% (n= 3,784) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,092) reported as deceased cases.

• In the week 09, there is a decrease in the confirmed cases by 31.6% (n=583) compared with the previous week (n=853). While COVID-19 deaths stay almost the same in week 09 (n=24) like the previous week.

• COVID-19 cases in week 09 distributed by governorate: Damascus 26.24% (n= 153), Homs 17.84% (n= 104), Tartous 16.3% (n= 95), Lattakia 10.98% (n= 64), Aleppo 10.46% (n= 61), Hama 5.66% (n= 33), Rural Damascus 2.92% (n= 17), Al-Hasakeh 2.74% (n= 16), As-Sweida 2.4% (n= 14), Deir-ez-Zor 2.4% (n= 14), Quneitra 1.37% (n= 8), Dar'a 0.69% (n= 4).

• The weekly positivity rate declined to 36% in W9 compared with (39%) of the previous week. This reduction in the positivity rate starting from W6 is related to the inclusion of the Ag-RDT tests (MOH, MOE and NGO) to the total number of laboratory tests of the COVID-19 labs data in Syria.