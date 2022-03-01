Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W08 (20 - 26 February 2022) 28 February 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 26 February 2022, A total of 54 380 confirmed cases, including 3 068 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

• Out of 54,380 COVID-19 confirmed cases 85.9% of cases (n=46,728) reported recovered, 8.4% (n= 4,584) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,068) reported as deceased cases.

• In the week 08, there is a slight decrease in the confirmed cases by 5.3% (n=853) compared with the previous week (n=901). While COVID-19 deaths stay the same in week 08 (n=21) like the previous week.

• COVID-19 cases in week 08 distributed by governorate: Lattakia 34.58% (n= 295), Homs 13.48% (n= 115),

Damascus 11.96% (n= 102), Aleppo 10.32% (n= 88), Tartous 9.61% (n= 82), Rural Damascus 7.85% (n= 67), Dar'a 3.63% (n= 31), As-Sweida 3.17% (n= 27), Al-Hasakeh 2.58% (n= 22), Hama 2.23% (n= 19), Quneitra 0.59% (n= 5).

• The weekly positivity for W08 reached (66%) compared with (65%) in the previous week. This high weekly positivity could be attributed to the current testing strategy of only severe cases admitted at hospitals and an increase of COVID-19 cases as well. There is slight decline in the number PCR tests performed in week 8 compared to the previous week by 7%.

• In week 08 a total of 947 Ag-RDTs were performed for suspected cases with mild and moderate symptoms at MoH PHCs, schools, and community; Out of them were 202 positive cases of COVID-19, the positivity rate is very high 21.3% which indicates a high transmission of COVID-19 in Syria