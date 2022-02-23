Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W07 (13 - 19 February 2022) - 22 February 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 19 February 2022, A total of 53 527 confirmed cases, including 3 046 associated death cases (CFR 5.7%), were reported in Syria.

• Out of 53 527 COVID-19 confirmed cases 84.3% of cases (n=45,133) reported recovered, 10% (n= 5,348) active cases, and 5.7% of cases (n=3,046) reported as deceased cases.

• In the week 07, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 12.6% (n=901) compared with the previous week (n=800).

COVID-19 deaths decrease slightly in week 07 by 4.5% (n=21) compared with the previous week (n=22).

• COVID-19 cases in week 07 distributed by governorate: Lattakia 36.85% (n= 332), Aleppo 12.76% (n= 115), Homs 11.99% (n= 108), Damascus 11.88% (n= 107), Tartous 8.77% (n= 79), Rural Damascus 4.66% (n= 42), Dar'a 3.55% (n= 32), Al-Hasakeh 3% (n= 27), As-Sweida 2.89% (n= 26), Hama 2% (n= 18), Deir-ez-Zor 1.55% (n= 14), Quneitra 0.11% (n= 1),

• The weekly positivity for W7 reached (65%) compared with (54%) in the previous week. This high weekly positivity could be attributed to the current testing strategy of only severe cases admitted at hospitals and an increase of COVID-19 cases as well. There is slight decline in the number PCR tests performed in week 7 compared to the previous week by 6%.

• To increase the testing capacity, WHO is supporting the use of SARS-COV-2 Ag RDTs. In week 7 a total of 590 Ag-RDTs was performed for suspected cases with mild and moderate symptoms at schools and community; Out of them were 208 positive cases of COVID-19, the positivity rate is very high 35.2% which indicates a high transmission of COVID-19 in Syria.

• From 18 samples tested in NWS for whole genomic sequencing (Week 3,4 and 5) confirmed the “Omicron variant” in 12 samples out of 18 collected samples (66%); in the GoS areas, the process is pending approval of the authorities for the sample shipment for testing.