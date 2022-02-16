Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W06 (06 February - 12 February 2022), 14 February 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 12 February 2022, A total of 52 626 confirmed cases, including 3 026 associated death cases (CFR 5.8%), were reported in Syria.

• Out of 52 626 COVID-19 confirmed cases 81% of cases (n=42 645) reported recovered, 13.2% (n=6 955) reported as still active cases, and 5.8% of cases (n=3 026) reported as deceased cases.

• In the week 06, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 47.6% (n=800) compared with the previous week (n=542). COVID-19 deaths increased slighltly in week 06 by 10% (n=22) compared with deaths in previous week (n=20).

• COVID-19 cases in week 06 were in Lattakia 24.75% (n= 198), Damascus 15.38% (n= 123), Aleppo 14.25% (n= 114), Homs 12.25% (n= 98), Tartous 10.25% (n= 82), Rural Damascus 6.88% (n= 55), As-Sweida 5.63% (n= 45), Dar'a 5% (n= 40), Hama 2% (n= 16), Al-Hasakeh 1.63% (n= 13), Quneitra 1% (n= 8), Deir-ez-Zor 1% (n= 8).

• The weekly positivity rate is higher this week (54%) compared with previous week (45%) the high positivity rate is attributed to testing only severe patients at hospitals. Despite of the increase of weekly PCR tests, only 1 482 PCR tests were performed in the week 06 compared with 1 224 tests in week 05 which is still less than WHO recommendation for Syria to conduct 21,000 tests per week.

• To increase the testing capacity WHO is supporting the use of SARS-COV-2 Ag RDTs. This technology can serve as a complementary method for diagnostic confirmation. During the week 6 a total of 548 Ag RDTs were performed for suspected cases with mild and moderate symptoms at schools and community. Out of 548 there were 224 positive cases of COVID-19, the positivity rate is very high 40.8% which indicates to high transmission of COVID-19 in Syria.

• In week 6 MoH also reported an increase the patient’s beds occupancy rates of COVID-19. The ICUs beds occupancy rate was 90%, and isolation beds rate was 70%. MoH is currently applying the plan A of COVID-19 response which consist of allocating specific number of patients beds for COVID-19 cases at hospitals