Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W32 (7 - 13 August 2022) 15 August 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 13 August 2022, A total of 56,700 confirmed cases, including 3,157 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

• Out of 56,700 COVID-19 confirmed cases 93.4% of cases (n=52,940) reported recovered, 1.1% (n= 603) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,157) reported as deceased cases.

• In week 32, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 15.9% (n=226) compared with the previous week (n=195).

Moreover COVID-19 deaths increased by 33.33% (n=4) compared with the previous week (n=3).

• COVID-19 cases in week 32 distributed by governorate: Rural Damascus 28.76% (n= 65), Damascus 28.76% (n= 65),

Aleppo 12.39% (n= 28), Lattakia 7.08% (n= 16), As-Sweida 4.42% (n= 10), Tartous 4.42% (n= 10), Al-Hasakeh 3.98% (n= 9), Homs 3.1% (n= 7), Dar'a 2.65% (n= 6), Deir-ez-Zor 2.65% (n= 6), Hama 1.77% (n= 4).

• Globally, stabilization in number of cases detected and deaths. Last month, OMICRON accounted for 99% of sequences reported; BA.5 continue to be dominant with weekly prevalence of 70%. In EMR decrease in # of cases for 2 weeks which follows the trend in Europe. The genetic sequence in Syria will start tentatively end of this week.