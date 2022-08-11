Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W31 (31 July - 6 August 2022) 9 August 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 6 August 2022, A total of 56,474 confirmed cases, including 3,153 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

Out of 56,474 COVID-19 confirmed cases, 93.6% of cases (n=52,883) reported recovered, 0.8% (n= 438) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,153) reported as deceased.

In the week 31, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 0.5% (n=195) compared with the previous week (n=194). Moreover COVID-19 deaths during week 31 (n=3) after 14 weeks without any reported death.

COVID-19 cases in week 31 distributed by governorate: Damascus 30.77% (n= 60), Aleppo 26.67% (n= 52), Rural Damascus 17.44% (n= 34), Al-Hasakeh 5.64% (n= 11), Lattakia 5.13% (n= 10), Homs 3.08% (n= 6), Tartous 3.08% (n= 6), Hama 3.08% (n= 6), Dar'a 2.05% (n= 4), As-Sweida 2.05% (n= 4), Quneitra 1.03% (n= 2).