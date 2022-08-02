Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W30 (24 – 30 July 2022) 2 August 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 30 July 2022, A total of 56,279 confirmed cases, including 3,150 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

Out of 56,279 COVID-19 confirmed cases 93.9% of cases (n=52,835) reported recovered, 0.5% (n= 0,294) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,150) reported as deceased cases.

In the week 30, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 83% (n=194) compared with the previous week (n=106). It is worth noting that no COVID-19 reported deaths during the last 14 weeks.

COVID-19 cases in week 30 distributed by governorate: Aleppo 15.46% (n= 30), Al-Hasakeh 3.09% (n= 6), As-Sweida 6.19% (n= 12), Damascus 47.42% (n= 92), Dar'a 4.64% (n= 9), Hama 3.61% (n= 7), Homs 1.55% (n= 3), Lattakia 2.58% (n= 5), Rural Damascus 11.86% (n= 23), Tartous 3.61% (n= 7).