Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W30 (24 – 30 July 2022) 2 August 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS
-
Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 30 July 2022, A total of 56,279 confirmed cases, including 3,150 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.
-
Out of 56,279 COVID-19 confirmed cases 93.9% of cases (n=52,835) reported recovered, 0.5% (n= 0,294) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,150) reported as deceased cases.
-
In the week 30, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 83% (n=194) compared with the previous week (n=106). It is worth noting that no COVID-19 reported deaths during the last 14 weeks.
-
COVID-19 cases in week 30 distributed by governorate: Aleppo 15.46% (n= 30), Al-Hasakeh 3.09% (n= 6), As-Sweida 6.19% (n= 12), Damascus 47.42% (n= 92), Dar'a 4.64% (n= 9), Hama 3.61% (n= 7), Homs 1.55% (n= 3), Lattakia 2.58% (n= 5), Rural Damascus 11.86% (n= 23), Tartous 3.61% (n= 7).
-
There is an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally by 6.2%. The Omicron VOC remains the dominant variant circulating globally, the Omicron lineages BA.5 followed by BA.4 show increasing trends globally. In Syria, WHO provided support to enhance the genetic sequence capacity of the Central Lab for Variance identification in Syria (yet to be initiated by the CPHL management), and through collaboration with Smorodintsev Research Institute Russia and WHO/EMRO.