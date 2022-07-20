Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W28 (10 - 16 July 2022) 18 July 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 16 July 2022, A total of 55,979 confirmed cases, including 3,150 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

• Out of 55,979 COVID-19 confirmed cases 94.3% of cases (n=52,783) reported recovered, 0.1% (n= 0,046) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,150) reported as deceased cases.

• In the week 28, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 22.7% (n=27) compared with the previous week (n=22). It is worth noting that no COVID-19 reported deaths during the last 12 weeks.

• COVID-19 cases in week 28 distributed by governorate: Damascus 37.04% (n= 10), Aleppo 37.04% (n= 10), Lattakia 18.52% (n= 5), Tartous 7.41% (n= 2).