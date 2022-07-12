Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W26 (26 – 2 July 2022) 6 July 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 2 July 2022, A total of 55,930 confirmed cases, including 3,150 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

• Out of 55,930 COVID-19 confirmed cases 94.3% of cases (n=52,760) reported recovered, 0% (n= 20) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,150) reported as deceased cases.

• In the week 26, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 22.2% (n=09) compared with the previous week (n=07). It is worth noting that no COVID-19 reported deaths during the last 10 weeks.

• COVID-19 cases in week 26 distributed by governorate: Damascus 55.5% (n= 5), and Aleppo 44.4% (n= 4).

• There is an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in neighboring Lebanon, Iraq and the Gulf states. WHO is on the way to enhance the genetic sequence capacity of the Central Lab for Variance identification in country, and through collaboration with Smorodintsev Research Institute Russia and WHO/EMRO