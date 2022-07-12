Syria

Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W23 (5 - 11 June 2022) 12 June 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 11 June 2022, A total of 55,905 confirmed cases, including 3,150 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

• Out of 55,905 COVID-19 confirmed cases 94.3% of cases (n=52,727) reported recovered, 0.1% (n= 0,028) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,150) reported as deceased cases.

• In the week 23, there is a slight increase in the confirmed cases by 14.3% (n=8) compared with the previous week (n=7).
It is worth noting that no COVID-19 reported deaths during the last 7 weeks.

• COVID-19 cases in week 23 distributed by governorate: Damascus 50% (n= 4), Dar'a 25% (n= 2), Aleppo 25% (n= 2).

• WHO supports the CPHL with PCR kits and laboratory supplies • WHO extended support to the MOE for the testing of students coming from Hard-to Reach and cross border areas for the National certificate exams. It entails the RDTs testing kits and operational support for the health workers for performing the tests as well.

