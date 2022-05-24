Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W20 (15 - 21 May 2022) 23 May 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 21 May 2022, a total of 55,878 confirmed cases, including 3,150 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

Out of 55,878 COVID-19 confirmed cases 94.1% (n=52,591) are reported recovered, 0.2% (n=137) still active, and 5.6% of them (n=3,150) reported as deceased.

In week 20, there is a decrease in the confirmed cases by 59.1% (n=09) compared with the previous week (n=22). It is worth noting that were no COVID-19 reported deaths during the last 4 weeks.

COVID-19 cases in week 20 distributed by governorate: Damascus 16.67% (n=5), Tartous 16.67% (n=5), Aleppo 16.67% (n=5), Homs 13.33% (n=4), Lattakia 13.33% (n=4), Hama 10% (n=3), Al-Hasakeh 6.67% (n=2), Dar'a 3.33% (n=1), As-Sweida 3.33% (n=1).

The weekly positivity rate decreased in this week to (3.6%) compared with last week's positivity rate (6.1%). This could be attributed to the drop in the number of cases over the country during the last 8 weeks.