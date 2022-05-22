Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W19 (8 – 14 May 2022) 16 May 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 14 May 2022, A total of 55,869 confirmed cases, including 3,150 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria."

Out of 55,869 COVID-19 confirmed cases 93.9% of cases (n=52,479) reported recovered, 0.4% (n= 0,240) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,150) reported as deceased cases. "

In the week 19, there is a decrease in the confirmed cases by 29% (n=22) compared with the previous week (n=31).

Moreover, no COVID-19 related deaths reports for the last couple of weeks.

COVID-19 cases in week 19 distributed by governorate: Damascus 16.67% (n= 5), Tartous 16.67% (n= 5), Aleppo 16.67% (n= 5), Homs 13.33% (n= 4), Lattakia 13.33% (n= 4), Hama 10% (n= 3), Al-Hasakeh 6.67% (n= 2), Dar'a 3.33% (n= 1), AsSweida 3.33% (n= 1).

The weekly positivity rate decreased in this week to (6.1%) compared with last week positivity rate (23.8%). This high positivity rate in last week was attributed to the drop in Ag-RDTs and PCR tests due to Eid holiday.