Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22 W05 (30 January - 05 February 2022), 06 February 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 05 February 2022, A total of 51 826 confirmed cases, including 3 004 associated death cases (CFR 5.8%), were reported in Syria.

• Out of 51 826 COVID-19 confirmed cases 77.7% of cases (n=40 247) reported recovered, 16.5% (n=8 575) reported as still active cases, and 5.8% of cases (n=3 004) reported as deceased cases.

• In the week 05, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 58.9% (n=542) compared with the previous week (n=341). COVID-19 deaths increased in week 05 by 5.3% (n=20) compared with deaths in previous week (n=19). Despite of the current increase of COVID-19 weekly cases, the high positivity rate and low testing rate suggest that the true scale of COVID-19 outbreak is largely underestimated, and number of COVID-19 cases far exceed the reported figures.

• COVID-19 cases in week 05 in Dar'a 21.22% (n= 115), Lattakia 15.68% (n= 85), Damascus 13.28% (n= 72), Aleppo 12.36% (n= 67), Rural Damascus 11.44% (n= 62), Homs 7.56% (n= 41), Tartous 6.09% (n= 33), As-Sweida 5.54% (n= 30), Al-Hasakeh 3.51% (n= 19), Hama 2.03% (n= 11), Quneitra 1.29% (n= 7).

• The weekly positivity rate is higher this week (45%) compared with previous week (38%) the high positivity rate is attributed to testing only severe patients at hospitals. Despite the increase in the number of weekly PCR tests, only 1 198 PCR tests were performed in the week 5 compared with 894 tests in week 4; which is still less than expected. WHO has distributed 50,000 Ag RDTs on PHCs in 14 governorates, in addition to 90,000 Ag RDTs on the health centers of school health directorate for detection of mild of moderate cases. The school health directorate reported the use Ag-RDTs in 6 governorates initially; 32 were positive from 59 Ag-RDTs used (54% positive)

• The current increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 cases among Syrian population could be attributed to the current circulation of the OMICRON variant in the region and the world due to its higher transmissibility capacity over other variants. Fifteen EMR countries already isolated OMICRON variant among confirmed cases.