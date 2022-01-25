Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22 W03 (16 - 22 January 2022), 24 January 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 22 January 2022, A total of 50 943 confirmed cases, including 2 965 associated death cases (CFR 5.8%), were reported in Syria.

• Out of 50 943 COVID-19 confirmed cases 70.6% of cases (n=35 948) reported recovered, 23.6% (n=12 030) reported as still active cases, and 5.8% of cases (n=2 965) reported as deceased cases.

• In the week 03, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 40.1% (n=269) compared with the previous week (n=192). COVID-19 deaths increased in week 03 by 5% (n=21) compared with deaths in previous week (n=20).

• COVID-19 cases in week 3 in Lattakia is 17.47% (n= 47), Damascus 14.87% (n= 40), Tartous 14.5% (n= 39), Aleppo 12.64% (n= 34), Hama 9.67% (n= 26), Homs 8.18% (n= 22), Rural Damascus 7.43% (n= 20), As-Sweida 6.32% (n= 17), Dar'a 6.32% (n= 17), Quneitra 1.12% (n= 3), Al-Hasakeh 1.12% (n= 3), Deir- ez-Zor 0.37% (n= 1) while no cases from Idleb and Raqqa.

• The cumulative positivity rate is still very high 33.7%, the high positivity rate is attributed to testing only severe patients at hospitals. to improve the testing of mild and moderate patient, WHO supported health partners in Syria with 150,000 antigen rapid diagnostic tests. MoE has designated 50 health centers at 14 governorates for testing suspected cases among school children and teachers (training of MoE technical staff will start soon for 14 governorates)

• The current increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 cases among Syrian population could be attributed to the current circulation of the OMICRON variant in the region and the world due to its higher transmissibility capacity of the variant over other variants. Fifteen EMR countries already isolated OMICRON variant among confirmed cases.