Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22 W02 (9 - 15 January 2022), 17 January 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 15 January 2022, A total of 50 674 confirmed cases, including 2 944 associated death cases (CFR 5.8%), were reported in Syria.

Out of 50 674 COVID-19 confirmed cases 67.9% of cases (n=34 394) reported recovered, 26.3% (n=15,791) reported as still active cases, and 5.8% of cases (n=2 944) reported as deceased cases.

In the week 02, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 11.6% (n=192) compared with the previous week (n=172). COVID-19 deaths decreased in week 02 by 13% (n=20) compared with deaths in previous week (n=23).

COVID-19 cases in week 02 were reported from Lattakia 18.75% (n= 36), Tartous 17.71% (n= 34), Homs 12.5% (n= 24), Damascus 11.98% (n= 23), Rural Damascus 8.33% (n= 16), Hama 8.33% (n= 16), As-Sweida 7.81% (n= 15), Aleppo 7.81% (n= 15), Dar'a 4.17% (n= 8), Quneitra 2.08% (n= 4), Al-Hasakeh 0.52% (n= 1) while no cases from Idleb, Deir Ez Zor and Raqqa.