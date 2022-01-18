Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22 W02 (9 - 15 January 2022), 17 January 2022
Attachments
SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 15 January 2022, A total of 50 674 confirmed cases, including 2 944 associated death cases (CFR 5.8%), were reported in Syria.
Out of 50 674 COVID-19 confirmed cases 67.9% of cases (n=34 394) reported recovered, 26.3% (n=15,791) reported as still active cases, and 5.8% of cases (n=2 944) reported as deceased cases.
In the week 02, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 11.6% (n=192) compared with the previous week (n=172). COVID-19 deaths decreased in week 02 by 13% (n=20) compared with deaths in previous week (n=23).
COVID-19 cases in week 02 were reported from Lattakia 18.75% (n= 36), Tartous 17.71% (n= 34), Homs 12.5% (n= 24), Damascus 11.98% (n= 23), Rural Damascus 8.33% (n= 16), Hama 8.33% (n= 16), As-Sweida 7.81% (n= 15), Aleppo 7.81% (n= 15), Dar'a 4.17% (n= 8), Quneitra 2.08% (n= 4), Al-Hasakeh 0.52% (n= 1) while no cases from Idleb, Deir Ez Zor and Raqqa.
The cumulative positivity rate is still very high 33.7%, the high positivity rate is attributed to testing only severe patients at hospitals. to improve the testing of mild and moderate patient, WHO supported health partners in Syria with 150,000 antigen rapid diagnostic tests. The tests were distributed last week on the health centers of MoH and MoE/school health centers. The tests have been used in Al-Hasakeh since the first of August 2021, the total number of AgRDTs performed so far is about 4,800 tests.