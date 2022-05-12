Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W18 (1 - 7 May 2022) 9 May 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 7 May 2022, A total of 55,847 confirmed cases, including 3,150 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

• Out of 55,847 COVID-19 confirmed cases 93.7% of cases (n=52,305) reported recovered, 0.7% (n= 392) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,150) reported as deceased cases.

• In the week 18, there is an increase in the confirmed cases by 47.6% (n=31) compared with the previous week (n=21); no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in this week.

• COVID-19 cases in week 18 distributed by governorate: Damascus 16.67% (n= 5), Tartous 16.67% (n= 5), Aleppo 16.67% (n= 5), Homs 13.33% (n= 4), Lattakia 13.33% (n= 4), Hama 10% (n= 3), Al-Hasakeh 6.67% (n= 2), Dar'a 3.33% (n= 1), AsSweida 3.33% (n= 1).

• The weekly positivity rate increased in this week by (23.8%) compared with last week positivity rate (5%). This increase in positivity rate could be attributed to the drop in Ag-RDTs and PCR tests due to Eid holiday.

• 10 COVID-19 labs reported 130 (115 PCR and 15 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done in week 18, compared to previous week there was a 72% decrease in overall national testing probably due to Eid holidays. The number of weekly tests is far below WHO recommendation to maintain a lab testing capacity above 2800 persons tested per day at all administrative levels.