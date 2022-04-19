Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W15 (10 - 16 April 2022) 19 April 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 16 April 2022, A total of 55,769 confirmed cases, including 3,149 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

Out of 55,769 COVID-19 confirmed cases 93.2% of cases (n=51,986) reported recovered, 1.1% (n= 0,634) reported as still active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,149) reported as deceased cases.

In the week 15, there was a decrease in the confirmed cases by 9.1% (n=30) compared with the previous week (n=33). The trend of COVID-19 cases at the national level is consistent with the regional EMRO Omicron trends.

In the week 15, there was no significant change in the trend of COVID-19 deaths (n=3) compared with the previous week (n=2). However, the CFR for this week is very high 10% the high CFR indicates to increased disease severity and low testing capacity.

COVID-19 cases in week 15 distributed by governorate: Damascus 16.67% (n= 5), Tartous 16.67% (n= 5), Aleppo 16.67% (n= 5), Homs 13.33% (n= 4), Lattakia 13.33% (n= 4), Hama 10% (n= 3), Al-Hasakeh 6.67% (n= 2), Dar'a 3.33% (n= 1), As-Sweida 3.33% (n= 1).

The weekly positivity rate dropped to (4.9%) compared with last week positivity rate (5.1%). This drop-in positivity rate could be attributed to decline of COVID-19 cases. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% at the national level.