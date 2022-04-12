Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W14 (3 - 9 April 2022) 12 April 2022
SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Health Worker Deaths 44
CFR 5.6%
- Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 9 April 2022, A total of 55,739 confirmed cases, including 3,146 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.
- Out of 55,739 COVID-19 confirmed cases, 93% of cases (n=51,846) reported recovered, 1.3% (n= 747) are active cases, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,146) reported as deceased cases.
- In the week 14, there is a decrease in the confirmed cases by 41.1% (n=33) compared with the previous week (n=56). Moreover COVID-19 deaths decreased by 81.82% (n=2) compared with the previous week (n=11).
- COVID-19 cases in week 14 distributed by governorate: Damascus 38.39% (n= 43), Hama 14.29% (n= 16), Lattakia 10.71% (n= 12), Tartous 10.71% (n= 12), Homs 8.04% (n= 9), Aleppo 8.04% (n= 9), Deir-ez-Zor 4.46% (n= 5), As-Sweida 3.57% (n= 4), Rural Damascus 1.79% (n= 2).
- There is a 35% decrease in the number of COVID-19 tests performed in week 14 compared to the previous week (PCR and/or Ag-RDT); and the weekly positivity rate dropped to (4.5%) compared with last week positivity rate (4.9%). This drop-in positivity rate is also attributed to the testing of mild and moderate suspected COVID-19 cases by the Ag-RDTs, in addition to decline of COVID-19 severe cases at hospitals.