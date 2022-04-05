Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | EPI Week: 22W13 (27 March - 2 April 2022) 5 April 2022

SURVEILLANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Since the reporting of the first case of COVID-19 on 22 March 2020 and as of 2 April 2022, A total of 55,706 confirmed cases, including 3,144 associated death cases (CFR 5.6%), were reported in Syria.

Out of 55,706 COVID-19 confirmed cases 92.8% of cases (n=51,713) reported recovered, 1.5% (n= 849) reported as still active, and 5.6% of cases (n=3,144) reported as deceased.

In the week 13, there is a decrease in the confirmed cases by 50% (n=56) compared with the previous week (n=112). Despite of the increase of COVID-19 deaths in this week by 37.5% (n=11) compared with the previous week (n=8), however, the number of deaths is relatively still low.

COVID-19 cases in week 13 distributed by governorate: Damascus 38.39% (n= 43), Hama 14.29% (n= 16), Lattakia 10.71% (n= 12), Tartous 10.71% (n= 12), Homs 8.04% (n= 9), Aleppo 8.04% (n= 9), Deir-ez-Zor 4.46% (n= 5), AsSweida 3.57% (n= 4), Rural Damascus 1.79% (n= 2).