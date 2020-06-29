Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Update No. 13 - 29 June 2020

This report is produced by OCHA Syria in Damascus in collaboration with WHO Syria and Damascus-based humanitarian partners, and does not reflect cross-border operations. The next report will be issued on or around 11 July 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Number of people confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to have COVID-19: 269 (nine fatalities, 102 recovered).

• Areas of concern: Densely populated areas, notably Damascus/Rural Damascus, Aleppo and Homs, and those living in camps and informal settlements in NES, collective shelters throughout the country, as well as other areas including Deir-Ez-Zor, and where hostilities may be ongoing making sample collection more challenging.

• Populations of concern: All groups are susceptible to the virus. However, the elderly (those 60 years and above) and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk; as are vulnerable refugee and IDP populations and healthcare workers with inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

• As of 25 June, approximately 8,041 COVID-19 tests have been performed in laboratories in Damascus, Aleppo, Homs and Lattakia governorates. The enhancement of laboratory and case investigation capacity across Syria remains a priority, as does the timely communication of all information relevant to the safeguarding of public health.

• Socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, notably in food security and livelihoods, are likely to exacerbate existing substantial humanitarian needs across the country.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The global situation remains highly fluid. However, at the time of writing, 10,021,401 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID19, including 499,913 deaths (CFR=5 per cent) had been reported globally. The United States has the most confirmed cases (2,496,628) and the most deaths to date (125,318). In the Eastern Mediterranean Region, more than 1,035,911 COVID-19 cases have been reported, including 23,731 deaths, around 44 per cent of which occurred in Iran.

In Syria, 269 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported by the MoH to date: one case in Aleppo; one in Hama; one in Lattakia; two in Dar’a; two in As-Sweida; five in Homs; 21 in Quneitra; 88 in Rural Damascus; 135 in Damascus; and thirteen additional cases where the location has not yet been announced. In total, 92 new cases have been announced since the last report. The MoH has also announced nine fatalities and 102 recoveries. Of the cases, 99 cases were announced as imported, including recently repatriated Syrian nationals, students from Lebanon who had come to Syria to sit national exams, in addition to a truck driver working across borders.

On 16 April, WHO EMRO shared information indicating a man from Al-Hasakeh City who had been admitted to Qamishli National Hospital on 27 March had sadly died on 2 April. A COVID-19 test was later reported as positive. On 29 April, authorities in NES announced they had detected two additional COVID-19 cases through their own laboratory capacity. Further information indicates that local authorities in NES also confirmed an additional three cases, all from the same residential area, who have since recovered. Local authorities have not reported any further cases in NES since early May.

As of 25 June, the MoH report around 8,041 tests have been conducted by the Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) in Damascus and the public health laboratories in Aleppo, Lattakia and Homs. It remains a priority to enhance laboratory and case investigation capacity across Syria, including laboratory technicians and rapid response teams (RRTs) training.