Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Update No. 12 - 14 June 2020

This report is produced by OCHA Syria in Damascus in collaboration with WHO Syria and Damascus-based humanitaria partners, and does not reflect cross-border operations. The next report will be issued on or around 26 June 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Number of people confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to have COVID-19: 177 (six fatalities, 74 recovered).

• Areas of concern: Densely populated areas, notably Damascus/Rural Damascus, Aleppo and Homs, and those living in camps and informal settlements in NES, collective shelters throughout the country, as well as other areas including Deir-Ez-Zor, and where hostilities may be ongoing making sample collection more challenging.

• Populations of concern: All groups are susceptible to the virus. However, the elderly (those 60 years and above) and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk; as are vulnerable refugee and IDP populations and healthcare workers with inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

• As of 13 June, approximately 5,833 COVID-19 tests have been performed in laboratories in Damascus, Aleppo,

Homs and Lattakia governorates. The enhancement of laboratory and case investigation capacity across Syria remains a priority, as does the timely communication of all information relevant to the safeguarding of public health.

• Socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, notably in food security and livelihoods, are likely to exacerbate existing substantial humanitarian needs across the country.**