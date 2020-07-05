Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Response Update No. 07 - 5 July 2020

This report is produced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued on or around 17 July 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 2 July, the Syrian Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed 312 people tested positive with COVID-19, including nine people who died and 113 who recovered.

• As of 13 June, six people with COVID-19 were reported in north-east Syria (NES), including one death and five people who recovered.

• In north-west Syria (NWS), no laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of 30 June 2020.

• As of 25 June, 8,041 COVID-19 tests have been performed in laboratories in Damascus, Aleppo, Homs and Lattakia governorates.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

To date, the Syrian MoH has reported 312 people with COVID-19 across Syria. As of 2 July, the full geographic distribution of reported cases has yet to be published.

Of the total cases, 99 cases were announced as imported, including recently repatriated Syrian nationals, students from Lebanon who had come to Syria to sit national exams, as well as a cross-border truck driver.

Of the nine fatalities in Government of Syria (GoS)-controlled areas, six were in Damascus; one was in Rural Damascus; one was in Qunietra; and one was in Aleppo.

As of 25 June, the MoH reported 8,041 tests were conducted by the Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) in Damascus and the public health laboratories in Aleppo, Lattakia and Homs. It remains a priority to enhance laboratory and case investigation capacity across Syria, including training of laboratory technicians and rapid response teams (RRTs).

Since mid-April, there have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NES, resulting in one death with five cases having recovered as of 13 June. To date, there has been one confirmed cluster of COVID-19 cases, centred on the Al Amran neighbourhood of Al-Hasakeh. There has been no confirmed community-level transmission reported.

As none of the confirmed cases in NES had any travel history or known contact with suspected cases, it is assumed that there has been some undetected transmission. Despite the limited number of cases in NES, the risk of large-scale transmission continues to remain high.

As of 30 June, there are no laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NWS. A total of 1,661 samples were collected of which 1,625 tested negative for COVID-19 using polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Results for the remaining 36 cases remain pending at the time of this report.