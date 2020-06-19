Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Response Update No. 06 - 19 June 2020

This report is produced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued on or around 30 June 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 18 June, the Syrian Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed 178 people tested positive with COVID-19, including seven people who died and 78 who recovered.

• Socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, notably in food security and livelihoods, continue to exacerbate existing substantial humanitarian needs across the country.

• As of 13 June, six people with COVID-19 were reported in north-east Syria (NES), including one death and five people who recovered.

• In north-west Syria (NWS) of a total of 860 samples tested negative using polymerase chain reaction (PCR), as of 11 June.

• As of 13 June, 5,833 COVID-19 tests have been performed in laboratories in Damascus, Aleppo, Homs and Lattakia governorates. The enhancement of laboratory and case investigation capacity across Syria remains a priority, as does the timely communication of all information relevant to the safeguarding of public health.