Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Response Update No. 05 - 5 June 2020

This report is produced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued on or around 15 June 2020.

Highlights

As of 5 June, the Syrian Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed 123 people with COVID-19, including six people who died and 53 who recovered.

As of 29 May, six people with COVID-19 were reported in north-east Syria (NES), including one death and five people who recovered.

In north-west Syria (NWS) of a total of 735 samples tested negative using polymerase chain reaction (PCR), as of 31 May.

As of 26 May, approximately 4,880 COVID-19 tests have been performed in laboratories in Damascus, Aleppo, Homs and Lattakia governorates. The enhancement of laboratory and case investigation capacity across Syria remains a priority, as does the timely communication of all information relevant to the safeguarding of public health.