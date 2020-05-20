Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Response Update No. 04 - 18 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Syrian Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed 58 people with COVID-19, including three people who died and 36 who recovered, as of 17 May.

• As of 15 May, six people with COVID-19 were reported in north-east Syria (NES), including one death and four people who recovered.

• In north-west Syria (NWS), a total of 664 samples have been tested using polymerase chain reaction (PCR), as of 17 May. All tested negative.

• Enhancing laboratory and case investigation capacity across Syria, including training of laboratory technicians and rapid response teams (RRTs) remains a priority, as does the timely communication of all information relevant to the safeguarding of public health.

• Areas of concern: Densely populated areas, notably Damascus/Rural Damascus, Aleppo and Homs, and those living in camps and informal settlements in NWS and NES, collective shelters throughout the country, as well as other areas including Deir-Ez-Zor, and where hostilities may be ongoing making sample collection more challenging.

• Populations of concern: All groups are susceptible to the virus, particularly the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, health care workers, and those living camps and informal settlements in NES and NWS, as well as collective shelters across the county.

• Preparedness and response efforts continue in NWS, with a focus on intensifying strategic communication/ community engagement efforts to make people aware on patient streaming pathways/COVID-19 service delivery points via community-based isolation centers and COVID-19 hospitals.