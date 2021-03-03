Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Humanitarian Update No. 24 As of 3 March 2021

This report is produced by OCHA Syria in Damascus in collaboration with WHO Syria and Damascus-based humanitarian partners, and does not reflect cross-border operations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MoH): 15,696 (1,039 fatalities, 9,961 recovered).

The MoH has reported a further spike in healthcare workers affected, with 604 official cases, including 25 deaths.

As of 20 February, the MoH reported approximately 98,529 tests have been performed in laboratories in Damascus,

Aleppo, Homs, Lattakia and Rural Damascus governorates, with a current average of approximately 300 tests per day.

Health workers, the elderly, and people with co-morbidities have been identified as high-risk groups to be prioritized for vaccines under COVAX application. WHO, with UNICEF and other partners, are providing technical support.