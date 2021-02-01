Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: COVID-19 Humanitarian Update No. 23 As of 1 February 2021
This report is produced by OCHA Syria in Damascus in collaboration with WHO Syria and Damascus-based humanitarian partners, and does not reflect cross-border operations.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MoH): 14,048 (921 fatalities, 7,561 recovered).
• In January, the MoH reported a steep rise in healthcare workers affected, with 459 cases official cases reported to date.
• As of 25 January, the MoH reported approximately 91,379 tests have been performed in laboratories in Damascus,
Aleppo, Homs, Lattakia and Rural Damascus governorates, with a current average of approximately 550 tests per day.
• Health workers, the elderly, and people with co-morbidities have been identified as high-risk groups to be prioritized for vaccines under COVAX application. WHO, with UNICEF and other partners, are providing technical support.
• The socio-economic impacts of the pandemic continue to be an exacerbating force on the already considerable humanitarian needs across the country.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
