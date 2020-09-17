Syrian Arab Republic: Cash and Voucher Assistance / Jan - Jun 2020

Syria Cash Working Group (CWG) was re-established in March 2018 “to strengthen the policy development and operations of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) in Syria through advocacy, improved coordination and information sharing”.

Membership is composed of over 27 UN agencies, INGOs and NNGOs. This snapshot provides an overview of cash programming implemented in the first and second quarter of 2020 (1 January - 30 June) for the humanitarian response in Syria.