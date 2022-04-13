Syria + 1 more
Syrian Arab Republic: Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) / Jan - Dec 2021
Syria HCT Cash Working Group
Beneficiaries have expressed a clear preference for Cash Voucher Assistance (CVA) compared to in-kind assistance, as it allows them to regain a piece of normalcy by ensuring freedom of choice when accessing assistance and therefore retaining a dignified lifestyle.
In response, the CWG was established in 2018 as standalone technical working group to ensure that CVA programmes in Syria are coordinated, harmonized, and follow a common rationale and qualitative protection-sensitive approach.
UN OCHA hosts the CWG. Currently, the CWG is chaired by WFP and Caritas Switzerland, and is supported by a CashCap expert.
