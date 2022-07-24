Syrian Arab Republic Access to Electricity and Humanitarian Needs March 2022

I. Introduction

Based primarily on data gathered through Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) partners, this paper seeks to explain why electricity has become such an existential concern for vulnerable Syrians across the country. It also provides analysis of the multiple ways through which insufficient access to electricity, and energy more broadly is contributing to humanitarian needs and limiting humanitarian actors’ response capacities.

Over the past three years, access to electricity has featured among the top ten priority needs raised by vulnerable Syrians in UN Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (MSNA). In 2021, however, access to electricity rose to the third-highest priority among surveyed households as illustrated in Figure 2 below. It ranked as the third-highest priority for 47% of residents, 39% of returnees, and 37% of IDPs residing outside of IDP camps in Syria.