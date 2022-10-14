Syrian Arab Republic: 2022 Strategy and Response Plan Overview March 2022

KEY FIGURES

14.6 million people need humanitarian assistance, a 9% increase from 2021

75% of people in need of assistance are women and children

76% of households are unable to meet their basic needs

6.9 million people are internally displaced

2 million people live in informal settlements and camps

23,200 refugees and asylum seekers registered with UNHCR

OVERVIEW

The Syrian displacement crisis remains the largest globally, with 5.6 million refugees across the region and 6.9 million people internally displaced. A decade of crisis, coupled with COVID-19 and other factors, has generated far-reaching consequences for people of concern. While many communities across Syria have experienced improving security conditions in the past year, protection concerns persist and, in some areas, insecurity has triggered new population movements.

The last 12 months brought a significant deterioration in the daily lives of Syrians, linked to the devaluation of the Syrian Pound, a significant increase in the price of basic commodities, shortages in fuel, gas and electricity, and the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns. The economic crisis in Lebanon, COVID-19, and the soaring cost of living increasingly tested the resilience of Syrians.

According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), 14.6 million Syrians are estimated to require some form of humanitarian and protection assistance on account of rising prices, protracted displacement, and localized hostilities. In addition, the widespread destruction of shelter and infrastructure, and the limited availability of basic services such as health care and education are deterrents to IDP and refugee returns.

The economic crisis has also affected the response capacity of humanitarian actors. Financial service providers are often not able to deliver services to agencies and people of concern. Procurement activities face challenges in a highly unstable market subject to supply shortages. Partners struggle in the face of the enormous needs of and the diminishing value of available resources.

The compounded effects of conflict, economic crisis and COVID-19 will continue to require humanitarian and early recovery assistance to build resilience, mitigate harmful coping strategies and foster enabling conditions for voluntary, safe and dignified return of displaced populations.

Despite the challenges, spontaneous refugee returns continued in 2021 (at a rate 3% higher than in 2020) along with self-organized IDP returns. Such movements are envisaged to increase moderately in 2022.

While emergency response capacities will need to be maintained, increased humanitarian assistance is needed across the country, including to people who have chosen to return home following years of displacement. Preparedness for potential larger-scale returns will also be undertaken.