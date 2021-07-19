Syrian Arab Republic: 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan Monitoring Report Humanitarian Programme Cycle January - July 2020 (Issued July 2021)

About

The 2020 Periodic Monitoring Report (PMR) is produced by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The report presents the achievements by the humanitarian community against the objectives and targets in the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for the Syrian Arab Republic and the additional Covid-19 response plan. The publication of the 2020 PMR in July 2021 follows the publication of the 2020 HRP, which was issued in December 2020 upon the conclusion of consultations with the Government of Syria.

The figures and findings reflected in the 2020 PMR represent the independent analysis of the United Nations (UN) and its humanitarian partners based on information available to them. Many of the figures provided throughout the document are estimates based on sometimes incomplete and partial data sets using the methodologies for collection that were available at the time. The Government of Syria has expressed its reservations over the data sources and methodology of assessments used to inform the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) as well as on a number of HNO findings reflected in the 2020 HRP. This applies throughout the document.

The reporting period for the information presented in 2020 PMR varies: inter-sector and sector achievements and the humanitarian access analysis cover for the period from January to July 2020; the humanitarian context analysis covers the period from January to September 2020, inter-sector severity analysis is as of July 2020, and the funding analysis is as of 21 December 2020