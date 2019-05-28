28 May 2019

Syrian Arab Red Crescent Annual Report 2018 [EN/AR]

Report
from Syrian Arab Red Crescent
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (6.86 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (6.58 MB)Arabic version

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent continues its humanitarian response across Syria through its network of branches, centers and volunteers to meet more and more of the humanitarian needs.

SARC volunteers are everywhere, holding out greatest hope and lending assisting hands to all affected and people in need.

SARC volunteers are everywhere, holding out greatest hope and lending assisting hands to all affected and people in need. More than 11,000 volunteers and employees have earned the trust of all people as they have never hesitated to give the best of themselves.

During 2018, SARC successfully delivered its different humanitarian services to 5.4 M people and responded to the needs of 3.8 M people through dispatching 205 aid convoys to hard-to -reach areas in Rukban Camp on the Syrian-Jordanian borders, Yarmouk Basin in Daraa, Douma in Eastern Ghouta, Hasakeh and many others.

In addition, they have done their best to reach affected people everywhere in Syria and managed to provide food aid to 5.6 M people, non-food to 5.4 M people and covered 80% of the Syrian population with water and rehabilitation services, in which they secured sufficient drinking water and rehabilitated water stations.

Regarding the medical services, the number of the beneficiaries reached 1.8 M, while protection services delivered to 226 K. For food security and economic stability, SARC supported 31.7 K affected people with livelihood projects.

Here, I have to thank SARC volunteers and the humanitarian partners, who have been and are still the fundamental pillar of our constant humanitarian duty and work aimed to meet the increasing humanitarian needs.
The following annual report clearly demonstrates the SARC activities and work during 2018.

