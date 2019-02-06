06 Feb 2019

Syrian Arab Red Crescent and United Nations dispatch the largest ever humanitarian aid convoy to Rukban [EN/AR]

Report
from Syrian Arab Red Crescent
Three months after the delivery of the first humanitarian aid convoy to Rukban Camp, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) in collaboration with the United Nations in Syria complements its humanitarian duty to more than 40.000 displaced people at Rukban camp through dispatching the largest ever humanitarian aid convoy today.

“265 Km away from the capital city, Damascus, and specifically to the Syrian-Jordanian borders, SARC teams in cooperation with the UN are heading to Rukban Camp to deliver the second aid convoy loaded with health care items, medical supplies to immunize children and women; and core relief items that meet the needs of the people there,” said Eng. Khaled Hboubati, President of SARC.

The aid convoy, took a whole month of preparations, consists of 133 trucks loaded with the same amount of food parcels flour bags and ready to eat rations (8345 each), along with nutritional items for children and pregnant, clothes for children, education materials, WASH materials. In addition, a vaccination campaign will be launched, under the supervision of a medical team, to immunize the children against measles, polio, tuberculosis and hepatitis.

This tremendous mission is expected to take seven days where 146 SARC volunteers could provide humanitarian assistance to thousands of the vulnerable people, who stay in Rukban Camp in desperate conditions.

It is worth mentioning that this aid convoy is the second to reach Rukban Camp through the Syrian lands since November 3, 2018.

SARC reiterates its call to everyone to secure all guarantees needed to deliver the humanitarian aid to the due people everywhere in Syria. SARC assures the high readiness to support the most vulnerable groups with commitments to the fundamental principles of the International movement of the Red Cross and Cred Crescent.

