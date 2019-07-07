Syrian agricultural experts refresh their crop management and seed production skills

Terbol, Lebanon, 24 June to 2 July 2019. Like many arid/semi-arid countries, the Syrian Arab Republic is affected by climate change. Exacerbating this problem, as a country suffering the effects of prolonged conflict, Syria also faces social, economic and environmental challenges. As such, the agricultural sector has been devastated by the loss of cultivated land, destruction of farm machinery and irrigation systems, shortages of and high costs of farming inputs and fuel, severely damaged infrastructure, compromised power supplies and out-migration of farmers towards more secure areas.

The Syrian crisis has affected the capacity of the Syrian agricultural experts to address farmers' immediate needs. Since March 2017, the "Training for All" project has been started, and as of January 2018, UNDP, UN Habitat, FAO, UNFPA and WHO initiated capacity building activities to address the capacity-building needs in a way that enables the agricultural sector to recover and achieve food and nutrition security for the rural communities, internal displaced populations and urban consumers.

Despite eight years of crisis in Syria, agriculture remains a key part of the economy. The sector still accounts for an estimated 26 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and represents a critical safety net for the 6.7 million Syrians – including those internally displaced - who remain in rural areas. (FAO 2017: page 3).

However, agriculture and the livelihoods that depend on it have suffered massive loss. Today, food production is at a record low and around half the population remaining in Syria are unable to meet their daily food needs. Against this background, ICARDA in collaboration with FAO organized a Training course on Crop management skills and seed production.

Matching the training with national priorities

The training course on crop management skills and seed production had an emphasis on conservation agriculture. The training targeted 15 Syndicate of Agricultural Engineers for eight days in Lebanon (Terbol Station).

The objective was to train those target audiences in recent classical techniques for crop management and seed production. The participants were selected by FAO Syria and their counterpart which made sure the trainees came from all over Syria: from Damascus, Hassakeh, Deir ez-Zor, Swaida, Daraa, Raqa, Aleppo, Homs and Hamah. The training was preceded by a field visit and farmer field days in Aleppo,Homs, and Tartous in Syria.

The training topics were related to the national priorities in improved food and nutrition security. The training topics focused on: sowing rates, sustainable water management, weed control, pests and disease management, FAO concepts on Save & Grow, conservation agriculture, post-harvest treatments to reduce post-harvest wastes and seed production practices.

The water management module coincided with the training of 35 Lebanese farmers in Qab Elias (Lebanon, 26 June 2019) by water and crop scientists and sociologists from ICARDA. This workshop was part of the project ‘Social Stabilization through Comprehensive Agricultural Support for Refugee Host Communities,’ also funded by the Government of Japan.

On return the trainees will train other experts or targeted beneficiaries in a cascade way, which will have an impact that exceeds the immediate result of the training.